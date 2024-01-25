Realme's vision for global dominance: From AI to India story | A conversation with VP Chase Xu

Realme has unveiled its ambitious plans for global expansion and how India fits into it, shedding light on key strategies, market focus, and the brand's commitment to innovation. The discussion with Realme's Vice President Chase covered a wide range of topics, from the company's growth milestones to its approach to artificial intelligence and plans for diversification.

Global Ambitions

Addressing the company's growth trajectory, Xu shared Realme's goal to secure a spot among the top five smartphone brands globally within the next five years. Emphasising a youth-centric approach, he outlined plans to enhance the brand experience, involving collaborations with over 30 ecosystem partners and a substantial increase in R&D investments. “Our ambition is to be in the top five smartphone brands globally within the next five years,” he said.

Product Line Focus

Xu delved into Realme's three distinct product lines – GT series, Number series, and C series – each positioned strategically to cater to specific market segments. “The GT series stands as a performance flagship, the Number series focuses on imaging and photography, and the C series aims to provide essential features with enhanced quality and design on a budget,” he said.

India-Specific Strategies

For the Indian market, Xu outlined Realme's commitment to significant investments in R&D, highlighting the establishment of an R&D Centre in India. He expressed pride in contributing to job creation, with the R&D Centre resulting in 13,000 job opportunities. The company aims to bolster its presence in India through product line expansion and a focus on AI integration in upcoming releases.

“We have established an R&D Centre in India. So with this, we are also building a comprehensive technology ecosystem. It has resulted in the creation of 13,000 job opportunities in India as well.” Xu said.

Artificial Intelligence Integration

Responding to inquiries about Realme's approach to artificial intelligence Xu highlighted the brand's dedication to incorporating AI into its products. "The current focus lies in camera innovations, improving picture quality, identification, and low-light performance," he said.

"Realme envisions expanding AI functionalities to benefit its young consumer base further in the coming future," he added.

Market Expansion Beyond China and India

Xu revealed Realme's plans for strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. These regions are identified as crucial markets for the brand's continued growth.

Future of Form Factors

While discussing the future of smartphones, Xu acknowledged the industry trend towards foldable phones.

“Realme has internally explored the possibility of manufacturing a foldable phone, but the current focus remains on strengthening existing product lines, particularly the GT and Number series,” Xu said.

Internet of Things (IoT) Products

Xu also provided insights into Realme's IoT strategy, highlighting TWS (True Wireless Stereo) as a significant focus for the year. The company aims to launch a variety of TWS products, with a focus on advanced features in both high-end and mid-range segments.