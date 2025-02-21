Reddit faces widespread outages as users struggle to access key features

Reddit users worldwide are experiencing significant disruptions, with many unable to post comments, update their profile pictures, or load their feeds. The issue appears to be widespread, affecting users across major cities in India—including Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad—as well as in U.S. cities such as Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Despite the growing number of reports about outages, Reddit has yet to provide an official response. The platform’s status page still lists all systems as “operational,” leaving users frustrated by the lack of acknowledgement or updates on when the issues might be resolved. Many affected users have taken to alternative platforms like Downdetector and social media to share their experiences and vent their frustrations.

While there has been no statement from Reddit’s technical team, users experiencing similar issues are encouraged to report them, which could help expedite a fix.

In a separate development, Reddit’s r/WhitePeopleTwitter community, which was previously banned, has been reinstated. The subreddit was shut down after some members allegedly made threats against staff working at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The ban was reportedly imposed after Musk shared a screenshot showing members of the subreddit discussing DOGE staff identities, with some users making threatening comments. Following this, Musk claimed that some members had “broken the law.”

After two weeks of suspension, Reddit reinstated the community earlier this week, though the comment section remains locked. The moderators have implemented stricter guidelines that prohibit harassment, bullying, and violence. Users are now encouraged to “attack ideas, not people.”

Reddit has emphasised its commitment to keeping the platform a safe and civil space for discussion and reiterated that it typically issues warnings before banning communities. The company has stated that its goal is to maintain an open forum while enforcing rules against threats and harassment.