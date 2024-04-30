Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Redmi has launched a special edition of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ called World Champion Edition in India at a price of Rs 34,999. This smartphone is launched in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This exclusive edition is specially designed for football fans with its unique design and features.

The special edition celebrates the tenth anniversary of Xiaomi in India and it has the number “10” inked on the rear panel. The back of the smartphone feature a dual tone design that has white and blue strips vertically, representing AFA.

The exclusive box that comes with this special edition include images of three top Argentina players on the top and caption “Campeon Mundial” that means world champion. It also shows off the three years they became world champanions – 1978, 1986 and 2022. This box also includes blue colour charging cable and adapter featuring the AFA logo. The sim ejector is also in the shape of a football and has the AFA branding on it. Users will also get customised UI with wallpapers and special icons.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition India price, sale offers

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition is launched in one storage variant that offers 12 GB RAM and 513GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 34,999.

It will go on sale in India on May 15 across Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi Home and Xiaomi Retail. As for sale offers, buyers will get Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition specifications

The specifications of the special edition are the same as the original version that was launched in India back in January this year at a starting price of 31,999. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G SoC which is a chipset with 4nm architecture.

The Note 13 Pro+ comes with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 200MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus also comes with 120W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery unit. As claimed by the company, the smartphone can charge from 0-100 per cent in under 20 minutes. The Pro Plus is also dust and water-resistant with IP68 certification.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available in Fusion Black, Fusion White and Fusion Purple colour ways.

