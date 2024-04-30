"... I almost cried out": Former Google employee shares heartbreaking story after company announces layoffs 

Many Google’s employees, including its entire Python team, were laid off as a result of a recent cost-cutting move by its parent company, Alphabet.

The tech giant's decision affected several tech migrants throughout the industry. One of Google’s former employees took to LinkedIn to share the account of when he realised his time at the company was over.

Matt Hu, a software engineer who had been with Google for two years, recounted the emotional experience of receiving the news.

He started by writing, “Last night was the longest night in my life. I worked from home yesterday and I cooked a big dinner with my girlfriend, and watched the reality show on TV after that. I told my girlfriend I need to prepare for the interview tonight -- as an interviewer, for the first time in my two years at hashtag#Google.”

It all began with a seemingly weird email notification about a "StopInstance operation," which led to a series of events leading to a in a message regarding his employment status. Hu described the surreal moment when he lost access to corporate resources and came to terms with the end of his tenure at Google.

“Thus I had the longest five minutes in my life, witnessing how I lost corp access one website by another, with a forced laptop reboot, then finally, an email saying ‘Notice regarding your employment’. Until then, I started to realise, my watch at Google is over,” Hi wrote further.

The ripple effect of the layoffs extended beyond Hu, as he discovered that his teammates and even his direct manager had also been impacted. Not only that, Hu also learned that his reporting manager had been laid off too.

“As he (manager) wrote, "my hands are shaking as I write this email", my hands were shaking too while reading. He's been at Google for almost 13 years, he founded our team from the first line of code, built everything from scratches, now he had to say goodbye to his baby, with limited corp access except Gmail.”

Many other users responded to Hu’s post, empathising with him and expressing their anger against Google. A user, Serge B, writing about the internal allocation of resources, wrote, “I don't get it. Google has a bunch of applicants stuck in team matching, keeps posting and interviewing for new roles...instead of doing the right thing and reallocating internal resources they pull this. Same with other FAANGS. It's absolutely shameful. I'm sorry to see this is still happening.”

Extending a helping hand to Hu, another user commented on the post, “I am so sorry about you getting impacted. However, once you start searching for the next role, you can try to check Goldman Sachs career portal and let me know once you find a role suitable for yourself. I will check and be happy to refer you. Also, all the best for your future endeavours.”