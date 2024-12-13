Redmi Note 14 5G series, Buds 6, and outdoor speaker go on sale; see price, specs and more

Xiaomi has officially launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 5G Series, alongside the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6, in India. The devices are now available for purchase across Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi Retail Stores, and authorised retail partners.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series

The Redmi Note 14 5G Series, featuring the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G, brings advanced functionality and stunning aesthetics to India’s mid-premium smartphone market.

• Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G:

• A 6200mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge technology, the largest battery in Xiaomi’s history.

• 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and Dolby Vision.

• Premium design with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and IP68 dust and water resistance.

• Available in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and a special Phantom Purple vegan leather edition.

• Starting at ₹29,999 (8GB+128GB).

• Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

• Features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for pro-grade photography.

• Sleek dual-tone vegan leather options.

• Available from ₹23,999 (8GB+128GB).

• Redmi Note 14 5G:

• 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

• Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

• Priced at ₹17,999 (6GB+128GB).

Redmi Buds 6 and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker

• Redmi Buds 6:

• Dual-driver audio system for rich bass and clear highs.

• 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and up to 42 hours of battery life with the case.

• Special launch price of ₹2,799 (₹2,999 after December 19).

• Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker:

• 30W audio output with dual subwoofers and IP67 water resistance.

• Supports pairing of up to 100 speakers with Bluetooth 5.4.

• Launch price of ₹3,499 (₹3,999 post-launch).

Availability and Offers

The Redmi Note 14 5G Series and audio products are available starting today. Customers can enjoy launch discounts, including ₹1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers through HDB Financial Services.