Redmi Note 14 series launch in India today; from price to features, here's what to expect

Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 14 series in India today, following its successful debut in China earlier this year. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM, where the company will unveil details about three models in the lineup: the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. As with previous Redmi Note series, the Indian variants are expected to closely resemble their Chinese counterparts.

The company has been teasing the new devices, particularly highlighting the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ with its standout features like a curved AMOLED display, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. These teasers suggest a significant upgrade in design and durability for Redmi’s premium mid-range smartphone. However, the event promises to reveal more about the complete specifications, features, and pricing.

How to watch the launch LIVE

The live event will be streamed on Redmi’s official YouTube channel, and updates will also be shared on the company’s social media handles. Enthusiasts can tune in from 12 PM to catch the announcements in real time.

Pricing expectations in India

While official pricing details will be announced during the launch, leaks and rumours suggest the Redmi Note 14 series will be competitively priced. The base model of the Redmi Note 14 could start at ₹21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version priced at ₹22,999. A higher-end variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to cost ₹24,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to start at ₹28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while the 256GB version could be priced at ₹30,999. Meanwhile, the premium Redmi Note 14 Pro+ may be priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB version could cost ₹36,999, and the top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is rumoured to carry a price tag of ₹39,999.

These prices are believed to be maximum retail prices (MRPs), and the actual sale prices could be slightly lower. The devices are expected to be available for purchase around a week after the launch.

Features and specifications

The Redmi Note 14 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. In terms of cameras, it may include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens on the back, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone could pack a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

For the Redmi Note 14 Pro, upgrades include a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. It is rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The device is expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ takes the spotlight with its curved AMOLED display, IP68 durability rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced protection. It will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The phone’s camera setup could include a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, while the front camera might be 20MP. Additionally, the Pro+ model is expected to feature a 6,200mAh battery with an impressive 90W fast charging capability.