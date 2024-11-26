Redmi A4 5G review: Bridging the digital divide with affordable 5G connectivity

The Redmi A4 5G arrives at a time when 5G adoption in India is rapidly gaining momentum. With its launch, Xiaomi has set out to make next-generation connectivity accessible to a wider audience, pricing the device at a compelling ₹8,499 for the base variant. While the smartphone delivers on affordability and essentials, a closer look reveals where it excels and where compromises have been made to fit the budget.

Design and Build Quality

The Redmi A4 5G features Xiaomi’s new “Halo Glass” design, lending the phone a premium look typically unseen in its price bracket. Available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black, the colours add a touch of elegance to the device. Despite the glossy finish, it maintains a practical feel, striking a balance between aesthetics and usability. Weighing approximately 194 grams and with a thickness of 8.9mm, the phone is ergonomic, though not particularly lightweight.

Display: A Trade-off Between Resolution and Smoothness

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi A4 5G with a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. While the 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth scrolling and fluid animations, the HD+ resolution feels like a compromise in a market where Full HD+ screens are becoming the norm, even in budget devices. The brightness levels are sufficient for indoor use, but outdoor visibility under direct sunlight could be better.

Performance: Efficient Yet Modest

The Redmi A4 5G debuts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, a 4nm processor designed to handle daily tasks efficiently. Paired with 4GB of RAM, the phone performs well in light multitasking, web browsing, and media consumption. However, it struggles with resource-heavy games and apps, making it less ideal for power users.

What sets this phone apart is its 5G capability. The device supports standalone (SA) 5G architecture, aligning it perfectly with Jio’s 5G network. However, it does not support non-standalone (NSA) 5G, which is a limitation for Airtel users, as their network relies on NSA infrastructure. Airtel customers will have to settle for 4G connectivity, which could deter potential buyers from this demographic.

Camera: Functional But Limited

The Redmi A4 5G houses a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. In daylight, the camera produces decent images with acceptable details and balanced colours. Low-light photography, however, is where the phone struggles, as noise becomes prominent. The 5MP front-facing camera suffices for selfies and video calls, but don’t expect miracles in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery Life: A Highlight

The 5,160mAh battery is one of the Redmi A4 5G’s strongest assets, easily lasting a full day of moderate use. The inclusion of an 18W charging system and a 33W charger in the box is a thoughtful touch, ensuring faster recharging times than competing devices in the same price range.

Software: HyperOS with a Few Niggles

Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS based on Android 14, the Redmi A4 5G delivers a modern software experience. HyperOS is clean, customisable, and optimised for the hardware, although bloatware remains an issue. That said, most pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, and the interface feels snappy for the most part.

Connectivity and Network Support

A standout feature of the Redmi A4 5G is its support for standalone 5G, which works seamlessly with Jio’s network. However, the lack of support for NSA 5G, crucial for Airtel’s infrastructure, restricts its appeal for Airtel users who will be confined to 4G connectivity. This could pose a significant limitation, especially in a competitive market where rivals may offer broader compatibility.

Verdict: Who Is It For?

The Redmi A4 5G is an excellent choice for first-time smartphone buyers or those upgrading from 4G phones on a budget. It excels in delivering the essentials - smooth performance, reliable battery life, and 5G connectivity (albeit limited to SA networks). However, its limitations, such as a lack of NSA 5G support, HD+ display resolution, and modest camera performance, are worth noting.

For Jio users or anyone seeking a budget-friendly entry into the world of 5G, the Redmi A4 5G is a solid contender. Airtel users, however, may want to consider alternatives unless they are content with 4G. Xiaomi has struck a fine balance between cost and features, making the Redmi A4 5G a worthy addition to its lineup. But, as always, the devil is in the details, and understanding the network compatibility is critical before making the purchase.