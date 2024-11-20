Xiaomi unveils affordable Redmi A4 5G with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2; see India price and specs

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi A4 5G, marking its global debut as an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone. Designed to democratise 5G technology, the Redmi A4 5G, starting at just ₹8,499*, redefines the entry-level smartphone market with its cutting-edge features.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, said, “With the global debut of the Redmi A4 5G, we reaffirm our commitment to making advanced 5G connectivity a reality for India. Priced at just ₹8,499, this device is a testament to our belief in ‘Innovation for Everyone,’ breaking new ground by delivering true 5G at a price point where such options are practically non-existent.”

The Redmi A4 5G boasts the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the first 4nm chipset in this segment, providing enhanced performance and efficiency. With up to 4GB + 4GB of virtual RAM, LPDDR4x memory, and UFS 2.2 storage, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app management.

A 17.47 cm (6.88-inch) HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides a seamless user experience, while TÜV Low Blue Light and Flicker-free certifications promise eye comfort during extended use. The Halo Glass Sandwich Design brings a premium aesthetic combined with durability and an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Equipped with a 50MP dual-camera setup, the Redmi A4 5G captures sharp and vibrant images with advanced 4-in-1 pixel binning technology. The front-facing 5MP camera offers high-quality selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5160mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage, and supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, a 33W charger is included in the box, enhancing convenience.

Available in Starry Black and Sparkle Purple, the Redmi A4 5G comes in two variants:

• 4GB + 64GB at ₹8,499

• 4GB + 128GB at ₹9,499

The smartphone will be available starting November 27th on Mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and through partner retailers.