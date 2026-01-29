Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India, bringing a 200MP MasterPixel camera, advanced durability, and powerful performance features. The lineup includes two models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, both launched in the mid-range segment with a starting price of just Rs 29,999. Here’s everything you need to know about these two new smartphones.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness. However, the 15 Pro+ model has a curved display, and the 15 Pro model has a flat screen.

For performance, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is also backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports 100W HyperCharge. Whereas the Note 15 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chip paired with 8GB RAM. It is backed by a 6,580mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series features a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the 15 Pro sports a 20MP camera, and the 15 Pro+ features a 32MP selfie camera.

Both models are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offer advanced water and dust protection with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ price and availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro will be available in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colours. It comes at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will come in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colours. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants, respectively.

Buyers can avail Rs 3,000 instant discount using HDFC Bank cards. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will go on sale from February 4, 2026.