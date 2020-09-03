Redmi Note 9 sale begins on Amazon, Mi.com today; check out price, specifications

Redmi Note 9 went on sale on Amazon.com and Mi.com at 12pm on September 3 in India. Launched on July 13, the Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core processor and features a quad rear camera setup. This is the third smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series and is known to be a smartphone for gamers. Amazon is offering several discounts based on specific credit and debit cards. It is also providing no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Redmi Note 9 price and colour variants

The Redmi Note 9 is priced between Rs 11,999 to Rs 14,999. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999, 4GB+128GB at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB+128GB variant is selling at Rs 14,999. The latest Redmi smartphone is available in four colour variants- Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red and Arctic White.

Redmi Note 9 features

The all new Redmi Note 9 looks exactly like its predecessors in the Note series. This smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Another USP of this budget smartphone is that it is powered by a 5020 mAh battery that supports up to 12 hours of gaming, 17 hours of music streaming and 14 hours of continuous navigation.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 118 degree field of view, 2MP autofocus and 2MP macro-sensor. The phone also features a 13MP front camera. This smartphone runs on a gaming focused MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Apart from this, the phone also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster, fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C support.

