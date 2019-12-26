Redmi offers Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 on open sale; check out price, features

Rejoice Redmi fans! Flash sales for Redmi's phones Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi 8 are now over. The company is now offering the phones on open sale on Amazon India, Flipkart and on MI's official website. Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the sales and said that customers could pick up the phone from retail outlets including Mi Home stores as well.

Redmi Note 8 price and specifications:

Redmi Note 8 is being rolled out at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. If you are opting for the Redmi Note 8 6GB + 128GM variant, then it would cost you Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 is being offered in four colour options - Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, Space Black and Cosmic Purple.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080X2280 pixels) display. Redmi Note 8 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC . Redmi Note 8 is packed with a quad rear camera including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle snapper, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 13MP front camera with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. Redmi Note 8 comes with a 4,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price and specifications:

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant comes for Rs 15,999. The top-end Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB +128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black and Electric Blue colour options.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD + (1080X2340 pixels) HDR display. Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The phone comes with a quad camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera comes with a f/2.0 lens. Redmi Note 8 Pro is packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8 price and specifications:

Redmi 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is being offered for Rs 8,999. However, as per the offer, if you buy one of the first five million units sold, then you could pick the Redmi 8 4GB + 64GB for an introductory price of Rs 7,999. Redmi 8 comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 8 is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720X1520 pixels) display. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Redmi 8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone has a 8MP selfie camera at the front.

Redmi 8 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

