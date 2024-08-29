Reliance Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer announced: 100 GB free cloud storage offered to Jio users

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has unveiled the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer. Announced during the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, this new initiative aims to make cloud storage and AI-powered services more accessible to all Jio users.

As part of the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer, Ambani revealed that Jio users would receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage. This storage can be used to securely store and access photos, videos, documents, and other digital content and data. The offer is designed to enhance the digital experience for Jio users by providing them with a secure and reliable way to manage their digital assets.

“Today, to support our AI Everywhere For Everyone vision using Connected Intelligence, I am thrilled to announce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer,” Ambani said during the announcement. He emphasised the importance of making cloud storage accessible, stating, “Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data.”

In addition to the free storage, Ambani also promised that Jio would offer the most affordable prices in the market for users needing additional storage. This ensures that customers who require more than 100 GB can access higher storage options without breaking the bank.

“We will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage,” Ambani said, highlighting Jio’s commitment to providing value-driven digital services.

AI-Cloud Welcome Offer Availability



The Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer is set to launch around Diwali this year, marking a festive season filled with digital empowerment for Jio users. Ambani expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, describing it as a powerful and affordable solution that brings cloud data storage and AI services to everyone, everywhere.

“We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere,” he announced.