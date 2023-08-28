Reliance Industries AGM today: How to watch LIVE and what can Jio users expect from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance will be conducting its much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. The event will not only witness important shifts on the business side of things but also for general users of Reliance Jio might have a lot to listen into. Reliance Jio is expected to introduce the new JioPhone 5G smartphone which was confirmed last year. However, this year we might get some details about the device and its availability. Apart from the new phone, Reliance Jio may introduce its first 5G plans for India. So far, 5G has been offered on the basis of the 4G plans for both Reliance Jio and even Airtel. Reliance may also officially introduce Jio AirFiber which was showcased during last year's AGM.

Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Stream Details

The Reliance Industries AGM 2023 will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. The LIVE event can be streamed via the company's official website or by just clicking here. The shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd. can also access the Q&A session that happens after the announcements. You can also stream the event live using the YouTube embed below:



Reliance Jio 5G Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio users have been enjoying unlimited 5G data as the company hasn't introduced any 5G plan yet. However, that might change today as Reliance might introduce the first set of 5G plans for prepaid users. The pricing is expected to be at premium, when compared to the 4G plans offered by the company.

Reliance JioPhone 5G

At last year's AGM, Reliance confirmed that they are working to launch a new 5G smartphone that will be built for the masses. The new JioPhonre 5G is expected to be placed in the budget segment.

Reliance Jio AirFiber

The JioAirFiber is another product that is expected to disrupt the telecom and internet sector by delivering fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. The users just need to to just plug in the device and turn it on to get high-speed WiFI. It is like a more powerful personal Wi-Fi hotspot

