Reliance Jio Freedom Offer: Jio announces 30% discount on new AirFiber connections

Jio is offering a 30 per cent discount on new AirFiber connections through its Freedom Offer. This promotion waives the ₹1,000 installation charge for new users. The offer is available from 26th July to 15th August 2024.

Plan Breakdown

- Standard 3-month plan: ₹2,121

- Installation charge: ₹1,000

- Total without offer: ₹3,121

Related Articles

With the Freedom Offer, the installation charge is waived, so new customers only need to pay ₹2,121.

How to avail the Offer

To get a new Jio AirFiber connection, visit Reliance Jio website and register your interest or give a missed call to 60008-60008.

Eligibility

- All new bookings and existing bookings activated by 15th August are eligible.

- The offer is applicable to all plan durations (3 months, 6 months, and 12 months).

- Both AirFiber 5G and Plus new users are included.

Reliance Jio price hike

Reliance Jio recently announced a price hike for all their prepaid and postpaid plans. The company increased the prices in the range of 25 per cent. The most expensive annual plans witnessed a price hike of Rs 600. The monthly plans have also been hiked. Jio has also removed unlimited 5G offering from all plans that offer less than 2GB per day.

The price hike has also happened for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea users in a similar range as Jio. the price hike hasn't gone well with customers and as a result, BSNL has witnessed a resurgence in new connections and even number portability requests. A recent report suggested BSNL received 2.5 lakh portability requests and 25 lakh new connection requests after the price hike. The compiled monthly data for the month of July will clarify the details further.

In response to growing discontent among users, especially for users who require unlimited 5G data, both Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced new data booster plans. These plans start at Rs 51 for 3GB of 4G data and unlimited 5G data. The data booster plans will remain valid only till the main plan remains active. Those who want unlimited 5G should opt for 2GB/day plans if they don't want to spend extra in buying the new data booster plans.