Reliance Jio new Rs 999 prepaid plan offers more benefits than before; check all details

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 999 prepaid plan for its customers in India. This plan comes after the previous Rs 999 plan's price was increased to Rs 1199 following tariff hikes. The new plan on Jio's website and is available for all prepaid customers to recharge now. This new prepaid recharge helps users to get more value compared to what the older Rs 999 offered.



Validity: The new Rs 999 plan offers 98 days of service validity which is an unusual duration compared to all other plans currently on offer.

Data and calling:

- Users get 2GB of daily data.

- Unlimited 5G data is included.

- Unlimited voice calls.

- 100 SMS per day.

The daily cost of the new Rs 999 plan is Rs 10.19. While this is still high for many Indian users, it is cheaper compared to the older Rs 999 plan in terms of daily cost. The old Rs 999 plan offered 3GB of daily data and 84 days of validity. The daily cost was Rs 11.89.

Current Rs 999 plan

Now, with the validity extended to 98 days, the cost per GB has increased to Rs 10.40. This makes the new plan significantly more expensive per GB of data, approximately 160 per cent costlier than the previous rate of Rs 3.96 per GB.

While the new Rs 999 plan provides a longer validity and a slightly cheaper daily cost, the cost per GB of data has risen sharply overall after July. The cost of tariffs has increased by roughly 11-25 per cent. Not only Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also increased the costs of both prepaid and postpaid plans.

BSNL has been one of the unlikely benefactors of this tariff hike as the state-owned telecom company is witnessing a growth in customer base. According to a recent report by The Economic Times, around 2.50 lakh users have ported to BSNL since the price hike was announced. This is excluding the new 25 lakh connection requests that the telecom company received in the same period. However, BSNL is yet to transition to 5G. The company plans to do that transition from next year.