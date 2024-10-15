Reliance Jio, Airtel drive 5G adoption in India, but user satisfaction remains mixed: Survey

India's 5G subscriber base has surged from 10 million in 2022 to 180 million by the end of last month, thanks to the aggressive rollout of 5G networks by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. However, a new 5G consumer survey by LocalCircles reveals mixed experiences with the latest 5G services in India.

The survey, which gathered over 47,000 responses from smartphone users across 361 districts, found that 54 per cent of respondents have switched to 5G. Among those who have migrated, more than half reported faster data speeds and improved call connectivity. Specifically, 60 per cent of users stated that 5G data speeds are faster compared to their previous 3G or 4G connections, while 53 per cent noted an improvement in call drop rates and call connectivity. This marks a significant increase in satisfaction compared to 2023, when only 16 per cent of users felt that 5G had improved call quality.

Despite the rapid adoption, not all users are satisfied. The survey revealed that 25 per cent of 5G users remain unhappy with their experience, citing issues like poor network performance. While 42 per cent of respondents described their data connection as "slightly faster," only 18 per cent reported "significantly faster" speeds—down from 22 per cent in 2023. Additionally, 30 per cent of respondents noticed no improvement in call quality, indicating that service quality remains inconsistent.

India's telecom infrastructure received a major boost with the Department of Telecommunications' spectrum auction in June 2024, which allocated over 10,500 MHz across eight bands to strengthen 5G network capabilities. As telecom operators expand their 5G offerings, the survey highlights both opportunities and challenges for India's digital transformation.

While 5G adoption in India is accelerating, the benefits remain unevenly distributed. Telecom authorities and service providers must address the concerns of the dissatisfied 25 per cent and manage consumer expectations to ensure a seamless transition to 5G technology.

The survey included participants from various demographics—44 per cent from tier-1 cities, 33 per cent from tier-2 cities, and 23 per cent from rural areas, with a male-female split of 67 per cent to 33 per cent.