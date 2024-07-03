scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: Prepaid, postpaid users face higher tariffs as new rates take effect

Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: Prepaid, postpaid users face higher tariffs as new rates take effect

Reliance Jio and Airtel have increased the prices of their data packs by over 25% for certain plans. The new prices affect both prepaid and postpaid users from today.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have increased the prices of their respective data packs. The prices have gone up by over 25 per cent for a few plans. Both prepaid and postpaid users will now need to shell out more. The new plans came into effect on July 3 at midnight. The new price hike impacts millions of users of the two biggest telcos in India. 

Reliance Jio and Airtel continue to offer monthly, quarterly, and annual plans. The biggest price jump can be witnessed in the annual plans, which are up by Rs 600. Telcos attributed the price hike to low Average Revenue per User (ARPU). 

Bharti Airtel has claimed that the mobile ARPU was considerably low and it needs to be upwards of Rs 300. The company claims the tariff hike will enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. 

Airtel's new tariffs:
Airtel has introduced new prices across a range of its popular plans, aiming to balance affordability with enhanced service offerings. Some of the popular revised plans include:

  • 1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹299, up from the previous ₹265.
  • 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹349, from ₹299.
  • 2GB/day (28 days): Now at ₹409, previously ₹359.
  • 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹859, up from ₹719.
  • 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹979, previously ₹839.
  • 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999.

Reliance Jio's revised plans:
Reliance Jio has also revised its tariff structure, maintaining a competitive edge with its emphasis on unlimited 5G data. Key changes include:

  • 2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹349, up from ₹299.
  • 1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹299, from ₹239.
  • 3GB/day (28 days): Remains at ₹449.
  • 1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹799, up from ₹666.
  • 2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹859, previously ₹719.
  • 3GB/day (84 days): Now at ₹1199, up from ₹999.
  • 2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999.

Here’s a comparison between some of the popular Jio and Airtel prepaid plans:

Plan

Airtel (INR)

Reliance Jio (INR)

1GB/day (28 days)

299

249

1.5GB/day (28 days)

349

299

2GB/day (28 days)

409

349

3GB/day (28 days)

449

449

1.5GB/day (84 days)

859

799

2GB/day (84 days)

979

859

3GB/day (84 days)

-

1199

2.5GB/day (365 days)

3599

3599

 

Published on: Jul 03, 2024, 8:00 AM IST
