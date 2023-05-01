Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to use AI filters to stop spam calls, SMS: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new rules for telecoms like Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea to stop fake calls and messages. TRAI has made it mandatory for all telecoms to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam filters into their incoming calls and SMS services. The new rules are to be implemented starting May 1, 2023.

With the implementation of these rules, AI filters will allow users to avoid unwanted incoming calls and messages like for promotions, fraud, and more that they receive on a daily basis. The filters will detect such pesky calls and messages and block them immediately.

As per the previous reports, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already agreed to the new rules and are ready to use the AI filters. TRAI has further instructed the telecoms to stop allowing promotional calls from 10-digit mobile numbers that are majorly used by spammers and fraudsters.

The telecom regulatory has also asked telecom operators to implement a Call ID feature that will allow users to see the image and name of the caller on their screen before taking the call. However, Jio and Airtel have opposed the feature because of the privacy reasons.

If you are also tired of such unwanted calls and SMS, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can activate DND on your mobile number.

How to activate DND on your mobile to avoid spam calls on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Jio

Go to the MyJio app Go to the Settings> Service Settings> Do not disturb Select the categories you want to stop getting incoming calls and SMS from

Airtel

Open the official Airtel website (link) Enter your mobile number Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number Select the categories you do not want to receive incoming calls from

Vodafone-Idea

Open the DND page on the Vi website (link) Enter your mobile number, email address and full name Select the categories you want to block

BSNL

Text on 1909 from your BSNL number You will then receive a list of categories you can block calls and messages from Select the categories and mode like voice calls, SMS or both

