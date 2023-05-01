Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to use AI filters to stop spam calls, SMS: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new rules for telecoms like Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea to stop fake calls and messages. TRAI has made it mandatory for all telecoms to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam filters into their incoming calls and SMS services. The new rules are to be implemented starting May 1, 2023.
With the implementation of these rules, AI filters will allow users to avoid unwanted incoming calls and messages like for promotions, fraud, and more that they receive on a daily basis. The filters will detect such pesky calls and messages and block them immediately.
As per the previous reports, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already agreed to the new rules and are ready to use the AI filters. TRAI has further instructed the telecoms to stop allowing promotional calls from 10-digit mobile numbers that are majorly used by spammers and fraudsters.
The telecom regulatory has also asked telecom operators to implement a Call ID feature that will allow users to see the image and name of the caller on their screen before taking the call. However, Jio and Airtel have opposed the feature because of the privacy reasons.
If you are also tired of such unwanted calls and SMS, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can activate DND on your mobile number.
How to activate DND on your mobile to avoid spam calls on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone
Jio
Airtel
Vodafone-Idea
BSNL
