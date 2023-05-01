Jio launches JioDive VR headset for IPL fans at Rs 1,299 in India; check offers, specs, and availability

Jio has launched a new VR headset called JioDive for all cricket lovers to watch IPL 2023 in Virtual Reality (VR). Those who are watching IPL online on JioCinema app can watch it using the VR headset. The highlights of the VR headset include 100-inch virtual screen and 360-degree view. Notably, this device is launched for Jio users exclusively.
JioDive VR Headset price, discounts, sale
JioDive headsets are priced at Rs 1,299 in India. It is available for purchase on JioMart’s official website now. As for the sale offers, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 500 via offers from Paytm Wallet.
JioDive VR Headset specifications, features
Available just for Jio users, JioDive allows users to watch IPL on JioCinema in 360-degree view on a 100-inch virtual screen. It supports Android and iOS phones with a minimum screen size of 4.7-inch and a maximum screen size of 6.7-inch.
The headset uses gyroscope and accelerometer of the paired device to give the VR experience. The headset also features adjustment wheels that allow users to adjust the focus and fine-tune the lenses for better experience. The headset also comes with 3-way adjustable strap for a snug fit.
Notably, as per JioMart, JioDive is a “Smartphone-based Virtual Reality headset." The company has announced that the VR headset is non-returnable due to hygiene reasons.
As for the compatibility, the JioDive VR headset supports Android 9+ and iOS 15+. Interested buyers can also check their phone compatibility by using the JioImmerse app.
How to use JioDive VR headsets
Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how you can use the headset.
