Reliance Jio completes minimum-roll out obligation of 5G services in all 22 telecom circles of India

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has successfully introduced 5G mobile services to all 22 regions across India, ahead of schedule. This means that Jio has set up the necessary infrastructure for high-speed wireless internet across the country using different radio frequencies. The company has used a combination of various spectrum bands, which are like different highways for data to provide 5G services to everyone. On 19th July 2023, RJIL had completed submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase 1 minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications (“DoT") Units and by 11th August 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles.

Jio's 5G has access to mmWave spectrum, which is like a super-fast data expressway. The company claims that this allows them to offer fast and reliable internet to many devices, not just a few. It's like upgrading from a regular road to a superhighway for data, making everything work faster and better.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Honouring our commitment to the Government of India, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position

globally in speed of roll-out of 5G services. We have of course also completed minimum roll-out obligations for the 5G spectrum allocated to us. Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year.

He further added, "This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent

position on the global 5G map. The benefits of 5G mmWave include extremely high bandwidth and low latency. This can give enterprises looking to deploy emerging and innovative applications faster speeds and less delay than previous wireless networking technologies. mmWave business solutions will expand the market for leased lines by providing equally dependable fixed-wireless services, thereby digitizing millions of small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions. This spectrum is capable of providing ultra-high-speed

broadband of upto 2 Gbps.”