Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 offer announced in India: Price, benefits

Reliance Jio has announced an Independence Day 2023 offer on the occasion of August 15. The offer is available on the annual recharge plan that is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The Independence Day offer includes data and calling benefits, along with discounts on popular food delivery, travel, online shopping, and more.

Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 offer is valid for prepaid users who have the annual Rs 2,999 recharge plan. This recharge plan already offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice call benefits and free 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 365 days and gives access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Notably, this plan is eligible for users who use 5G data also.

With the new offer, users will get a Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders worth Rs 249 and above. It will also allow users to save up to Rs 1,500 on flight booking through Yatra platform. They will get a 15 per cent (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel booking via Yatra.

In addition to this, they will get a Rs 200 discount on Ajio order worth Rs 999 or more for select products. The Independence Day offer also provides a 20 per cent discount on orders above Rs 999 along with extra NMS Supercash on Netmeds. Lastly, the offer also gives a flat 10 per cent discount on specific audio products and domestic appliances purchased from Reliance Digital.

Reliance Industries is set to host Reliance AGM on August 28 this year. At the Annual General Meeting this year, the company is expected to introduce new Jio 5G plans for users in India. Up till now, 5G service was available via the current 4G plans only.

Jio is also likely to launch its first 5G smartphone in India. This smartphone is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, offer 4GB RAM and run on Android 12 OS. In terms of camera, the Jio 5G phone is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 5MP front-facing camera. In addition to this, Jio is likely to launch its 5G hotspot device called Air Fiber 5G at the event.

