Elon Musk's Twitter 'X' paying out lakhs to creators; here's how you can earn money from your tweets

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is giving away lakhs of money to the creators on the platform. Indian creators have also confirmed that they have started to receive payouts in lakhs from X. Gabbar, an Indian creator, posted a screenshot revealing that he received over 2 lakh while the Being Humour account posted a screenshot of a statement revealing that he received over 3.5 lakh from Twitter.

Blue tick ke paise vasool pic.twitter.com/pVrX5hTYWo — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 8, 2023

This is because X has now started giving an ad revenue share to the creators on the platform. Musk introduced a new initiative to help content creators earn money through ad revenue. This opportunity is accessible to X Premium, previously called Twitter Blue, subscribers globally.

To start earning money on Twitter, here are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

Eligibility

To be eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, users need to check all these boxes:

1. X Premium subscriber, previously known as Twitter Blue or Verified Organisation

2. Should have at least 15 million organic impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months

3. Have at least 500 followers

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you will then need to follow these steps:

1. Create a Stripe account that will be used by X to process your payments.

2. You will need to meet the following creator monetisation standard and rules:

Be at least 18 years old

Have an active account on X for at least 3 months

Post at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days

Maintain a complete profile with a picture, bio and header image

Verify email address and two-factor authentication

Maintain clean record by following User Agreement and Content Monetization Standards

Not a state-affiliated media account

Have an authentic identity on your profile (no impersonators)

If you follow the above pointers, then you can go ahead and apply for Ads Revenue sharing. All you need to do is log in to your account and go to account settings. Now select the option to opt in for ad revenue sharing. Then click on “Join and set up payouts”, you will be directed to Stripe, where you will need to set up an account where you will receive your payouts.

Notably, these creators will receive payouts at regular intervals, given that you have earned over $50 or Rs 4,000 approximately.

Elon Musk recently announced that X will not take its ad revenue share from the creators for the first 12 months. Musk wants to focus on boosting creators’ earnings on the platform.

Super Important to Support Creators!



If you can afford it, please subscribe to as many creators on this platform as you find interesting.



People from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2023

