Infinix GT 10 Pro with a design inspired by Nothing Phone to go on sale today: Price, specs, sale offers

Infinix GT 10 Pro, comes with a LED design that seems to be inspired by the Nothing Phone 2, debuted in India last week. The smartphone is set to go on sale in India today on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone are support for 45W fast charging, a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP triple rear camera and a Dimensity 8050 chipset.

Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with a “Cyber Mecha Design” that includes interactive LED lights that light up indicating notifications, charging status, gaming mode and so on. The smartphone is launched under Rs 2,000 in India.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price, sale

Infinix GT 10 Pro has been launched in a single storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It is available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants.

As for the sale offers, customers can get a Rs 2000 instant discount with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards.

Infinix GT 10 Pro 5G specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it comes with an interactive LED light design that glows up on certain commands. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB. It also comes with 8GB virtual RAM.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Infinix GT 10 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Infinix GT 10 Pro will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Pro and so on.

