Reliance Jio laptop on sale for Rs 19,500; check features, availability

Reliance Jio’s first laptop is on sale for Rs 19,500. The 11.6-inch Netbook is powered by JioOS, and is listed on the Government e-Marketplace. The MRP has been displayed as Rs 35,605, but the offer price has been lowered to Rs 19,500.

The laptop called ‘JIO Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11.6 Inch Netbook (JioOS)’ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, with pre-loaded JioOS. It has 2GB RAM with a RAM speed of 1,866 MHz, a non-touch 11.6 inches display with LED HD Backlit Antiglare, and a HD webcam. The RAM comes with 32GB eMMC storage, and the screen has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels.

It also offers bluetooth connectivity of 5.0 version, and is supported by Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The Netbook supports 4G mobile broadband connectivity.

The Netbook is made of ABS plastic and has metallic hinges. It has two USB ports – USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 – and one HDMI port. Reliance Jio’s laptop also has a Micro SD card slot.

It is equipped with dual internal speakers, dual integrated microphones, microphone in-headphone out combo port, spill resistant keyboard, touchpad with multi-touch gestures enabled, and battery back-up time of 6.1 to 8 hours, with battery warranty of 1 year. The battery capacity is 55.1 - 60 AH.

The Jio Qualcomm Netbook weighs 1-1.2 kg.

It must be mentioned here that although on sale, only government departments can purchase from the GeM portal. The laptop is expected to be launched for the public by Diwali.

