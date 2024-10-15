Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4 phones; see features and pricing

Building on the success of the JioBharat V2 launched last year, Reliance Jio has introduced two new models in its JioBharat series: the JioBharat V3 and V4. These affordable 4G feature phones are designed to provide a digital gateway for India’s 2G users, bringing them into the realm of faster connectivity and a broader digital ecosystem.

The JioBharat V3 offers a stylish, modern design for users who want both functionality and a touch of sophistication. Targeting users who value aesthetics, the V3 combines fashion with technology, delivering an appealing feature phone option. Meanwhile, the JioBharat V4 caters to those looking for premium quality with a minimalist design. With these new models, Jio aims to provide devices that go beyond basic functionality, enhancing both user experience and style.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 are pre-loaded with Jio’s suite of exclusive digital services, allowing users to access entertainment, connectivity, and financial tools. Key services include:

• JioTV: With over 455 live TV channels, users can keep up with their favourite shows, news, and sports directly on their phones.

• JioCinema: From movies to sports content, JioCinema offers a variety of entertainment options, transforming phones into on-the-go theatres.

• JioPay: Integrated with UPI and an in-built sound box, JioPay simplifies digital transactions and promotes financial inclusion among new digital users.

• JioChat: Enabling unlimited voice messaging, photo sharing, and group chats, JioChat keeps users connected with friends and family.

Designed to support the needs of everyday users, both models come equipped with a 1000 mAh battery, providing reliable, all-day battery life. For users who need extra storage, the JioBharat V3 and V4 offer expandable storage up to 128 GB, accommodating apps, photos, and videos. Additionally, both models support 23 Indian languages, making them accessible to a diverse range of users across the country.