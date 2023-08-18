Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plan with Netflix subscription; check details here

Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio prepaid plan that comes with Netflix subscription. This is the first time the Netflix subscription is being offered with a prepaid plan.

Jio is offering two plans which give the user access to Netflix. The Rs 1,099 plan which comes with a validity of 84 days. The plan offers a mobile plan of Netflix (Mobile) which is worth Rs 149 per month. Apart from that the user will get Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer, 2GB/day data and unlimited voice calls.

The Rs 1,499 plan which comes with a validity of 84 days as well. The prepad plan offers the Basic plan of Netflix which is worth Rs 199 per month. The user will also get Unlimited 5G data with Jio Welcome Offer, 3GB/day data and unlimited voice calls.

Speaking on this occasion, Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, commented, “We are committed to bringing world class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow”.

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, said, “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Jio. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world.”

