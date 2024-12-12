Reliance Jio launches ₹2025 New Year Welcome recharge plan: See benefits, validity and more

Reliance Jio has unveiled a New Year Welcome Plan priced at ₹2025, offering exclusive benefits for its mobility users. The plan is tailored to provide cost-effective connectivity alongside partner discounts and perks, making it a compelling choice as 2024 transitions into the new year.

Plan Details

The ₹2025 recharge plan includes:

• Unlimited 5G access for seamless connectivity.

• 500 GB of 4G data (2.5 GB/day).

• Unlimited voice calls and SMS for 200 days.

• Partner coupons worth ₹2150 for shopping, dining, and travel.

Partner Offers

As part of the plan, users gain access to:

• A ₹500 AJIO coupon on a minimum shopping value of ₹2500.

• ₹150 off on Swiggy orders worth ₹499 or more.

• ₹1500 off on flight bookings through EaseMyTrip.com (via the app or website).

The plan is designed to provide savings of ₹468 compared to the equivalent ₹349 monthly recharge plan, making it an attractive option for long-term users.

Offer Validity

The New Year Welcome Plan is available from 11th December 2024 to 11th January 2025, giving users a limited window to take advantage of the savings and benefits.