scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio launches ₹2025 New Year Welcome recharge plan: See benefits, validity and more

Feedback

Reliance Jio launches ₹2025 New Year Welcome recharge plan: See benefits, validity and more

The plan is tailored to provide cost-effective connectivity alongside partner discounts and perks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jio Jio

Reliance Jio has unveiled a New Year Welcome Plan priced at ₹2025, offering exclusive benefits for its mobility users. The plan is tailored to provide cost-effective connectivity alongside partner discounts and perks, making it a compelling choice as 2024 transitions into the new year.

Plan Details

The ₹2025 recharge plan includes:

    •    Unlimited 5G access for seamless connectivity.
    •    500 GB of 4G data (2.5 GB/day).
    •    Unlimited voice calls and SMS for 200 days.
    •    Partner coupons worth ₹2150 for shopping, dining, and travel.

Partner Offers

As part of the plan, users gain access to:

    •    A ₹500 AJIO coupon on a minimum shopping value of ₹2500.
    •    ₹150 off on Swiggy orders worth ₹499 or more.
    •    ₹1500 off on flight bookings through EaseMyTrip.com (via the app or website).

The plan is designed to provide savings of ₹468 compared to the equivalent ₹349 monthly recharge plan, making it an attractive option for long-term users.

Offer Validity

The New Year Welcome Plan is available from 11th December 2024 to 11th January 2025, giving users a limited window to take advantage of the savings and benefits.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 12, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement