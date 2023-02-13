scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio offers Valentine's Day data limited period benefits; how to avail

The offer is available for the Rs 249, Rs 899, and Rs 2999 plans and is only eligible for users who recharge on or after February 10.

Reliance Jio is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with an offer that provides four additional benefits to its customers. The Valentine's Day offer includes 12GB of 4G data, a discount of up to Rs 750 on flight bookings of Rs 4,500 or more through Ixigo, a discount of Rs 150 on orders of at least Rs 799 from Ferns and Petals, and a free burger worth Rs 105 if customers spend Rs 199 or more at McDonald's. 

How to get Reliance Jio Valentine's Day offer benefits

Users will need to head to the 'Voucher' or 'Coupons and Winnings' tab in the MyJio app. The extra data will have the same validity as the user's existing plan, and the coupons will be credited to the MyJio account within 72 hours of the recharge and will be valid for 30 days.

The offer is available for the Rs 249, Rs 899, and Rs 2999 plans and is only eligible for users who recharge on or after February 10. The plans include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Published on: Feb 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 13, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
