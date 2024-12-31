Reliance Jio revises Rs 19 and Rs 29 recharge plans, reduces validity; see details

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with over 490 million users, has made significant changes to two of its most affordable recharge plans. These updates, which affect the Rs 19 and Rs 29 data vouchers, have left many users reconsidering their options.

The revisions come just five months after Jio raised the prices of its recharge plans, a move that surprised its customer base. Now, with changes to its lower-priced plans, Jio aims to streamline its offerings, but not without some backlash.

Rs 19 Data Voucher Plan

The Rs 19 plan was previously designed as a data add-on with validity tied to the user’s base plan. For instance, if a user’s base plan had an 84-day validity, the Rs 19 voucher would last the same duration.

Now, the validity has been drastically reduced to just 1 day. Users will still receive 1GB of data, but the shorter timeframe means they must consume the data quickly or risk losing it.

Rs 29 Data Voucher Plan

The Rs 29 plan, offering 2GB of data, has also undergone changes. Its validity has been limited to 2 days, after which any unused data will automatically expire. This adjustment significantly impacts users who prefer longer periods to utilise their data.

These changes mark a shift in Jio’s approach to data vouchers, particularly for budget-conscious users who relied on these plans for additional data. With the reduced validity, users may find themselves needing to recharge more frequently, raising concerns about value for money.