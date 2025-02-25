Reliance Jio unveils Rs 195 prepaid plan with JioHotstar access for Champions Trophy viewers

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 195 prepaid recharge plan catering to cricket fans and entertainment enthusiasts, bundling a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. The plan allows users to stream the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and access a vast catalogue of movies, TV shows, anime, documentaries, and live sports events on the newly integrated JioHotstar platform.

Jio’s latest prepaid offering focuses exclusively on data benefits and provides:

• 90-day validity

• 15GB of high-speed data (post usage, speeds reduce to 64kbps)

• Complimentary JioHotstar ad-supported subscription for 90 days

Unlike standard Jio recharge packs, this is an add-on plan, meaning it requires users to have an active base plan for it to function.

JioHotstar, a result of the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, offers streaming services across mobile, web, and supported smart devices. While users can subscribe to its monthly or annual plans, the Rs 195 recharge plan grants free access for 90 days.

For reference, JioHotstar’s standard ad-supported subscription costs Rs 149 per month, offering streaming on one mobile device at 720p resolution. Meanwhile, the JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 annually for an ad-free experience with access to premium content.

For users needing more data and additional benefits, Jio has also introduced a Rs 949 prepaid plan, which includes:

• 2GB of high-speed 5G data per day

• Unlimited voice calls

• 100 SMS per day

• Complimentary JioHotstar ad-supported subscription

• Access to Jio apps such as JioCloud and JioTV