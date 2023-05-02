Reliance JioCinema Premium Subscription: From pricing to content, here's what we know so far

JioCinema, the video streaming business of Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18, is set to take on the likes of Disney and Netflix in India, focusing on pricing and local content. Following a deal with Warner Bros, popular series from HBO and Warner Bros, such as Harry Potter and Succession, will be available on the JioCinema platform from next month.

The pricing of the new service is not yet revealed but Ambani's Jio has a reputation for disrupting rivals in the price-sensitive Indian market with cheap offers.

Leaked Pricing



A Reddit user stumbled on the Reliance JioCinema prepaid plans streaming service's development website. The website showed three plans, which include a daily, quarterly, and annual plan.

Daily plan: This plan is the cheapest on offer, probably the most affordable plan among all streaming platforms. It has been set at just Rs 2 which could be a promotional offer. According to the leaked image, the company has listed Rs 29 as the standard pricing for the daily JioCinema Plan.

Quarterly plan: This plan will be valid for 3 months and priced at Rs 99, according to the leaked image. The real, listed price of the plan is Rs 299.

Annual plan: This JioCinema Premium plan will cost Rs 599 as per the leaked screengrab and the original listed price is Rs 1,199. In this tier, the viewer can use the same account on four different devices when compared to just two devices on the daily and quarterly plans. Another benefit of this annual plan is that it is ad-free.

Content

Last week, Viacom18 announced its multi-year agreement with Warner Bros Discovery Inc. The deal means that JioCinema will soon become the exclusive streaming home of HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros content in India, starting next month.

The partnership will bring exclusive content rights. HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Television series will premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the US. Apart from Hollywood content, JioCinema will also invest big on Indian original titles focusing on regional languages. JioCinema is in talks with various production studios to introduce dozens of TV shows and movies in the coming months.

