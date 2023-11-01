Reliance JioGlass lets you watch a 100-inch virtual TV; see features, specifications of new Jio smart glasses

At India Mobile Congress 2023, Reliance unveiled its Jio Glass smart glasses in India. These glasses support both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) and are expected to be launched in the country soon. In addition to this, the company also showcased JioDive VR headset at the recent tech event.

Notably, the price and the official launch date of JioGlass are still under wraps, and the official website says “coming soon”.

Reliance JioGlass specifications

The newly unveiled JioGlass come with FHD display for both the lens and supports TUV low blue light certification. They also come with a field-of-view of 40 degrees. For connectivity, you will get a detachable 1.5 meter USB-C cable. These AR/VR glasses come with in-built dual stereo speakers and integrated microphone for voice calls.

JioGlass is compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets, along with laptops including Windows and Mac. In terms of weight, it weighs 69 grams and measure 174 x 155 x 38mm. As for the battery, the smart glasses house a 4,000 mAh battery that offers 4 hours of run time in 3D mode, claims Reliance.

These smart wearable glasses also come with touch control that lets users control volume and brightness.

With JioGlass, users can binge-watch series and movies or cricket match on a 100-inch virtual display. It also allows users to integrate three virtual screens simultaneously to help users multitask. These glasses can also be connected to the gaming consoles to offer you a good gaming experience. These glasses also support educational apps that can help students learn science in 3D mode. As per the website, Jio states, “Our extensive collection of educational apps on JioImmerse spans across Science and Mathematics to English and beyond, all presented in a fully interactive format that is suitable for learners of all ages.”

Reliance has also released JioImmerse XR Store that will offer the 3D content and app library in India. The XR (Extended Reality) apps will include content from JioCinema like movies and TV shows, learning, and gaming apps that leverage VR, as well as JioVerse.

