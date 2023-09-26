Retailers cash in on iPhone 15 craze in India with some reportedly charging up to Rs 20,000 over MRP

The enthusiasm for Apple's iPhone 15 series in India remains as strong as ever. Recently, both of Apple's stores in India, Apple BKC and Apple Saket, were bustling with crowds during the launch of the iPhone 15 series in the country.

According to a recent Reuters report, the waiting period for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has extended to late October.

Furthermore, Counterpoint data, as cited by Reuters, indicates that iPhone 15 Pro models are projected to make up 25% of the total iPhone 15 shipments in India during the fourth quarter, marking a 4% increase compared to the top-tier iPhones from the previous year.

As for the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in India: The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,64,900 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 1,84,900 for the 1TB variant. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB version, Rs 1,79,900 for the 512GB version, and Rs 1,99,900 for the 1TB version.

In the midst of the iPhone 15 craze in India, a report from Network 18 Tech highlights that retailers are charging up to Rs 20,000 above the maximum retail price (MRP) for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants.

For instance, the report mentions that the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB variant in the Natural Titanium colour was being sold for approximately Rs 20,000 above its MRP of Rs 1,59,000. Similarly, a retailer in Maharashtra's Thane was offering the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB variant for Rs 32,000 more than the MRP of Rs 2,32,000.

However, the report also notes that the price markup is relatively lower, at Rs 5,000-6,000 above the MRP, for the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Reportedly, a retailer in New Delhi's Karol Bagh was selling the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant for Rs 1,51,000, which is around Rs 6,000 above the phone's MRP. Similarly, another retailer in Jaipur was charging Rs 8,000 more than the MRP for the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant in the Blue Titanium colour.

