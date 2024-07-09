RIPCartoonNetwork: Viral trend surges, but is Cartoon Network really dying?

#RIPCartoonNetwork has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) due to rumours that Cartoon Network is shutting down. The trend started when the X account 'Animation Workers Ignited' posted an animation claiming that 'Cartoon Network is essentially dead.' The post also highlighted challenges faced by other animation studios, mainly due to industry-wide layoffs.



The animation posted by 'Animation Workers Ignited' claimed, 'Cartoon Network is essentially dead and other big animation studios are not far behind.' It emphasized the hardships faced by animation workers, many of whom have been unemployed for over a year despite their crucial role during the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, animation studios were able to continue production remotely, but many workers were laid off or had their jobs outsourced once the situation stabilized.



The animation further criticised big studios for prioritizing financial gains over their staff, accusing them of greed. It urged viewers to spread awareness by posting about their favourite Cartoon Network shows with the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork and supporting the cause by following 'Animation Workers Ignited.'



Despite the viral video and the trending hashtag, the rumours about Cartoon Network shutting down are false. The channel is not closing and continues to broadcast its beloved cartoons. The hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork was intended to draw attention to the difficulties faced by industry workers, not to announce the channel's closure.

Cartoon Network, in a statement to Business Today clarified, "Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe."



The video quickly went viral, amassing over three million views in less than four hours. X users began sharing their favourite cartoons using #RIPCartoonNetwork. One user fondly remembered, 'Courage The Cowardly Dog will always be a favourite! It’s very sad to hear that the animators were treated so poorly, and hopefully, they can find work soon!' Another user reminisced about 'The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy,' saying, 'I’ll probably remember that episode when they tried to get her to smile for the rest of my life.'

Cartoon Network is dead?!?!



Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork



Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

The #RIPCartoonNetwork trend has sparked a conversation about the challenges faced by animation workers but has also led to misinformation about the channel's status. Cartoon Network is still operational, and the hashtag serves to highlight industry issues rather than signal an imminent shutdown.