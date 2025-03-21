Rocket Learning unveils ‘Appu’ AI Tutor with Google.org support, aiming to reach 50 million Indian families by 2030

Rocket Learning has officially launched ‘Appu’, an AI-driven tutor designed to transform early childhood education for millions of children across India. Created with support from Google.org Fellows and backed by a $1.5 million grant, Appu aims to provide a conversational and personalised learning experience for children aged 3–6, starting with Hindi and eventually expanding to 20 languages, including Marathi and Punjabi.

Developed over six months, the platform leverages advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) for efficient and engaging interactions that focus on foundational skills like pre-literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional development. Rocket Learning intends to bridge the AI divide by making high-quality educational tools accessible to underserved communities, including government-run Anganwadi centres and preschools across the nation.

The launch event held at The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, was attended by dignitaries, government stakeholders, education experts, and entrepreneurs. Rocket Learning’s initiative is projected to contribute approximately $4 billion of lifetime value to India’s economy, positively impacting the lives of an existing cohort of 3 million children.

Vishal Sunil, Co-Founder and CTO, Rocket Learning, says, “Appu is the future of learning AI-driven, intuitive, and designed to evolve. We see adaptability as our greatest strength and personalisation as the catalyst for unlocking every child’s potential. With 85% of brain development happening by age six, early childhood education is the next frontier in human capital. Appu is designed to elevate India’s IQ, maximise its demographic dividend, and bridge the AI divide.”

Azeez Gupta, Co-Founder, Rocket Learning mentioned “We’re grateful for the support from Google.org and the Fellows, who helped us bring this vision to life. Appu and Rocket Learning’s initiatives could contribute $4 billion of lifetime value to India’s economy—but more importantly, they’re set to redefine learning for the next generation.”

Annie Lewin, Senior Director at Google.org, said: “At Google.org, we’re committed to making AI’s benefits and capabilities more accessible in areas where they can drive systemic impact. Early education is one such key area. We value Rocket Learning’s dedication to this space and are proud to support its AI-powered tutor, developed over six months through close collaboration between Rocket Learning and our team of Google.org Fellows. We look forward to seeing how this innovation helps shape the future of learning, as they scale their work to 20 additional languages.”

