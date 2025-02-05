Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II unveiled in India starting at Rs 8.95 crore

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Ghost Series II in India, marking the arrival of its most technologically advanced and driver-centric V12 luxury sedan. The latest evolution of the brand’s best-selling model is now available for order at Rolls-Royce showrooms in Chennai and New Delhi.

The Ghost Series II brings a refreshed exterior design, enhanced digital features, and improved driving dynamics while maintaining the signature luxury and bespoke craftsmanship associated with the marque. Rolls-Royce has also introduced two additional variants - Ghost Extended Series II and Black Badge Ghost Series II, offering even greater personalisation and performance options.

The Ghost Series II builds on the strengths of its predecessor with several technological and mechanical upgrades:

• Enhanced Exterior Design: A subtle yet impactful evolution of the Ghost’s monolithic presence.

• Performance-Driven Engineering: The sedan features a twin-turbocharged V12 engine designed for effortless power and refined driving.

• Planar Suspension System: This advanced suspension setup ensures an exceptionally smooth ride.

• Flagbearer & Satellite Aided Transmission: These intelligent systems enhance driving dynamics by scanning the road ahead and adjusting the vehicle’s suspension and gearing accordingly.

• SPIRIT Digital Interface & Whispers App: The latest in Rolls-Royce’s digital ecosystem, providing seamless connectivity, navigation, and exclusive digital services to owners.

• Upgraded Infotainment & Audio System: Includes enhanced connectivity, internet access, and video streaming capabilities, ensuring an immersive entertainment experience.

For those seeking extra cabin space, the Ghost Extended Series II provides a larger canvas for personalised interiors. Meanwhile, the Black Badge Ghost Series II offers a bolder aesthetic and an even more performance-oriented experience, appealing to Rolls-Royce’s younger clientele.

Reflecting on the marque’s success in India, Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, emphasised the significance of the market, "Our clients truly appreciate Ghost’s handling capabilities and its potential for Bespoke. Ghost Series II remains faithful to its principles, yet it elevates every aspect of its presence. It is the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce ever created, and its self-assured appearance serves as a potent stage for creatively daring commissions – making it the perfect driver-focused touring machine. The marque reaffirmed its position as a highly desirable luxury brand in India, with the market expanding by almost a third in 2024. With Ghost Series II now available in India, I believe clients will be excited to create ever more ambitious and valuable motor cars."

The Ghost Series II lineup is available for custom orders at Rolls-Royce’s Chennai and New Delhi showrooms. Pricing varies based on bespoke specifications, with base prices as follows:

• Ghost Series II – ₹8.95 crore

• Ghost Extended Series II – ₹10.19 crore

• Black Badge Ghost Series II – ₹10.52 crore