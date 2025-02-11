Safer Internet Day 2025: Google warns Indian users about rising online scams and AI-driven fraud

As digital fraud continues to evolve, Google has issued a fresh advisory highlighting the latest online scams targeting Indian users. The company is ramping up its Trust & Safety initiatives to counter scams leveraging AI-generated content, fraudulent investment schemes, and predatory lending apps. With cybercriminals refining their techniques, Google is urging users to stay vigilant and adopt proactive security measures to safeguard their online activities.

Emerging Scam Trends in India

1. Exploiting Major Events for Fraud

Scammers are capitalising on festivals and major cultural events like Diwali, Navratri, and Dussehra, tricking users with fake donation drives and fraudulent travel deals. With AI-powered tactics, they create convincing fake websites that appear legitimate.

Safety Tip: Always verify donation platforms and book travel tickets only through official websites. Before clicking on unfamiliar links, check the URL carefully and use Google’s “About this result” feature for additional verification.

2. AI-Generated Celebrity Investment Scams

Fraudsters are increasingly using AI-generated deepfake videos and fake news articles featuring well-known personalities to promote fraudulent investment schemes, particularly in cryptocurrency and stock trading.

Safety Tip: Be cautious of investment advice from celebrities on social media. Look out for unnatural facial movements in videos, which may indicate AI manipulation. If an investment guarantees high returns, it’s likely a scam.

3. Fake E-Commerce and Travel Booking Scams

Fraudsters set up fake websites mimicking popular shopping and travel portals, particularly during festive sales and pilgrimage seasons. These scams often exploit UPI payment systems to lure customers into fraudulent transactions.

Safety Tip: Before making any online purchases, verify website URLs, look for security indicators, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Google’s “My Ad Center” allows users to identify advertisers and report misleading ads.

4. Remote Access Tech Support Fraud

Scammers pose as tech support agents from banks, government agencies, or major tech firms, claiming to fix security issues on users’ devices. They trick victims into granting remote access, which leads to data theft.

Safety Tip: Never allow remote access to your device based on unsolicited calls or messages. Always reach out directly to the company’s official support channels. Enabling Two-Step Verification (2SV) and passkeys can provide extra security.

5. Job Scams with Unrealistic Offers

Scammers target job seekers with high-paying remote work offers, often demanding upfront fees or financial transactions. These fake opportunities are promoted on social media and job portals, making them harder to detect.

Safety Tip: Be sceptical of job offers promising high salaries with little effort. Legitimate employers never ask for payment during recruitment. Always verify job postings through official company websites.

6. Predatory Loan Apps and Financial Fraud

Fraudulent instant-loan apps promise quick approvals with minimal paperwork but trap users with high interest rates and harassment. These apps often demand access to contacts, photos, and personal data, which scammers exploit for extortion.

Safety Tip: Only use licensed financial institutions for loans. If an app demands excessive permissions, avoid installing it. Users can flag suspicious apps on Google Play to help prevent fraud.