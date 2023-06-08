Salesforce and Google expand pact, enable firms to link CRM and non-CRM data using AI

With a new combined offering from Salesforce and Google Cloud, firms in the healthcare sector can now connect customer relationship management (CRM) data, like appointment history and patient feedback, with non-CRM data like patient demographics and medical history data. Such organisations can then deploy customised artificial intelligence (AI) models that predict which patients are at risk of readmission. This will inform personalised care plans for those high-risk patients to improve medical outcomes through proactive medical care.

Aiming to bring transformation in the Indian healthcare space and other industries alike, Salesforce and Google Cloud have announced an expanded strategic partnership to help businesses utilise data and AI to deliver more personalised customer experiences, better understand customer behaviour, and run more effective campaigns at a lower cost across marketing, sales, service, and commerce.

Like healthcare, the collaboration will also help firms ranging from finance to fashion retail. Two new data and AI innovations will bring real-time data sharing with enhanced predictive and generative AI capabilities, so businesses can use their data and their custom AI models to better predict customer needs and reduce the cost, risk, and complexity of synchronizing data across platforms.

The new integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and google’s BigQuery will enable companies to more easily create unified profiles of their customers to provide new, highly personalized experiences. BigQuery is a serverless and cost-effective enterprise data warehouse that works across clouds and scale.

Salesforce and Google Cloud will provide customers with seamless data access across platforms and across clouds, akin to having their data housed at a single location—with zero-copy or zero extract, transform, load (ETL) that can reduce the cost and complexity of moving or copying it while maintaining governance and trust, Salesforce said in statement.

“AI and data are revolutionising the way businesses operate and innovate, and together Salesforce and Google are empowering organisations to unlock the full potential of their trusted data, put AI insights into action, and personalize customer experiences like never before,” said David Schmaier, Chief Product Officer, Salesforce.

Also, new integrations between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI will enable customers to bring their own models from Vertex and use them across the Salesforce Platform, addressing the specific needs of their businesses – such as predicting buying behaviour or churn likelihood – across their Salesforce Customer 360 data. Vertex AI that combines data engineering, data science, and ML engineering workflows, is a machine learning (ML) platform that lets a company train and deploy ML models and AI applications.

In 2017, Salesforce and Google launched a strategic technology partnership to help customers turn marketing, sales, service, and commerce data into actionable insights and better business outcomes. Since then, companies of all sizes and across all industries have been leveraging Google and Salesforce together to enhance marketing, provide AI-powered customer experiences, and increase productivity.