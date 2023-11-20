Sam Altman won’t return to OpenAI: Employees start quitting in dozens after announcement

After OpenAI Co-founder, and board director, Ilya Sutskever confirmed that Sam Altman will not return as the company CEO, several employees have started handing over their resignations, reported The Information. This comes after several investors tried backing Altman at the recent board meeting. As per the latest update, former Twitch chief Emmett Shear has been appointed as the interim OpenAI CEO. This is the third CEO change in the company in the matter of just 3 days.

However, we still do not have the official statement from OpenAI as of now.

On November 18, the ChatGPT-maker company, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman. In a blogpost, the company stated that the board “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI”. It also added that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications”. He was replaced by Mira Murati, who was previously working as OpenAI’s chief technology officer (CTO). However, she was also removed from her position after she publicly aligned herself with Altman.

Altman recently expressed his gratitude towards the OpenAI team, to which Murati responded with a blue heart emoji. He wrote, "I love the OpenAI team so much".

Backing Shear as the new interim CEO, the latest company memo seen by The New York Times, stated, "The board said Mr. Shear has a “unique mix of skills, expertise and relationships that will drive OpenAI forward." This memo was signed by each of the four directors on the company’s board; Adam D’Angelo, Helen Toner, Ilya Sutskever, and Tasha McCauley.

Talking about reinstating Sam Altman, the memo said, "The board firmly stands by its decision as the only path to advance and defend the mission of OpenAI." It added, "Put simply, Sam’s behavior and lack of transparency in his interactions with the board undermined the board’s ability to effectively supervise the company in the manner it was mandated to do."

Also Read:

‘All money in the world won't matter if AI goes wrong’: Elon Musk wants OpenAI to disclose reason for firing Sam Altman

Sam Altman will not return to OpenAI; former Twitch chief Emmett Shear to be new interim CEO