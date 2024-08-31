Samsung, Acer, HP gain big in India’s PC & tablets market

American computing major HP, Korean chaebol Samsung and Chinese tech major Acer have gained significantly in India’s personal computing and tablets market and have boosted the market growth in FY2025. In April-June, 2024 the overall PC market in India surged 7.1% year-on-year while the tablets market grew by a whopping 128% over the same period last year.

Data from IDC shows, during the quarter PC shipments in India surged to 3.39 million units, up from 3.17 million units in April-June 2023. HP Inc. – the Palo Alto (California)-based consumer tech giant – gained 9% in terms of shipment to further extend it lead over the market competitors. Shipping over 1 million units of PCs during the quarter, its share in the Indian PC market surged to 31.7% from 31.1%. While, Lenovo at the second spot gained market share too, it was Acer that managed to improve its position the most. Growing over 38% year-on-year, Acer’s market share rose to 14.7% and it is the fourth largest PC brand in India now.

Similarly, in the tablets market Acer gained share significantly. During the quarter, Acer’s market share rose to 23.6% from 3.3% in the corresponding quarter previous year. The 20.3 percentage points gain has resulted in Acer becoming the second largest tablet brand in India in April-June 2024 from fifth largest in the year ago period. “Acer Group stood fourth but with a healthy growth of 38.3% YoY in 2Q2024. It led the desktop category with a 27.6% share. Acer managed to fulfil some key government and BFSI orders, which helped it show a strong position in the commercial desktop category. The continued aggressive push during e-tail sales helped it in the consumer segment,” analysts at IDC note.

Korean behemoth Samsung meanwhile has also gained share – at least by 11 percentage points and strengthened its position at the top of the charts. It held 48.7% of the tablets market in India, shipping over 900,000 units in the June quarter.

Apple, however, conceded much ground during the period to these two Chinese and Korean players. Its market share fell to 9.5% from 19.4% as it lost one rank and stood at the third spot. According to analysts at IDC, Apple did well in both the commercial and consumer segments, growing by 9.8%YoY and 13.2% YoY, respectively. Its growth in the consumer segment was driven by new product launches and subsequent price cuts across the older line-up.