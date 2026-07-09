Samsung opens pre-reservation for Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at just Rs 999

Samsung has announced to host its awaited Galaxy Unpacked launch event on July 22, 2026. During the event, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the new generation foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Just ahead of the official debut, Samsung is inviting buyers to pre-reserve the foldables and get additional benefits and a discount on the purchase.

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Must read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event expected in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Glass, and more to expect

Samsung foldables pre-reservation

Samsung is inviting customers in India to pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy foldables ahead of the global launch. To reserve the foldable, you simply need to pay a refundable token amount of Rs 999 and pay the rest later after the launch. Samsung says that customers who pre-reserve the smartphone will get benefits worth Rs 2799 during the purchase.

The company also teased that the foldable will be thinner, lighter, and more durable. “Samsung has continued to make its foldables thinner, lighter, stronger and more immersive, combining intelligent AI capabilities with innovative form factors that deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences to set a new standard for the AI era,” it said in a release note.

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Must read: iPhone Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Can Apple finally challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable market?

Pre-reservation for Samsung anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is live on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and leading retail outlets across India

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: When and where to watch the event live

Samsung has officially revealed the date for its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which will take place on July 22, 2026. The global event is happening in London, U.K, but it will be live-streamed globally on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

For viewers in India, the foldable launch event will be live-streamed at 6:30 PM IST, allowing viewers to catch all the announcements, including Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, wearables, and Galaxy AI updates.