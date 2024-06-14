Samsung chairman meets with Meta, Amazon and Qualcomm CEOs over AI, cloud, and chip push

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee embarked on a strategic charm offensive this week, meeting with the heads of Meta, Qualcomm, and Amazon to explore new collaborations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and semiconductors.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed Lee's high-profile meetings in a statement Thursday, revealing a particular focus on deepening ties with American tech heavyweights.

In a notable sign of their burgeoning relationship, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted Lee at his residence on Tuesday. Discussions reportedly encompassed not only AI but also the future of virtual and augmented reality – areas where both companies have significant stakes.

Lee also held meetings with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Semiconductors were a key topic of discussion, with Samsung exploring potential deals to supply memory chips for Amazon's vast data centers and cloud services. The company also aims to secure contracts to manufacture chips for Qualcomm's mobile processors, powering the next generation of smartphones.

This flurry of high-level engagement comes as Samsung seeks to bolster its position in crucial tech sectors. The company has recently faced challenges in the high-end memory chip market, particularly in components designed for AI applications.

The outcome of these discussions will likely shape Samsung's strategy in the years to come. The company revealed plans for a company-wide strategic meeting at the end of June, where insights gleaned from Lee's US trip will be front and centre.

These potential partnerships represent a deepening of already significant relationships. Amazon is a major Samsung chip client, and the two collaborate on products ranging from TVs and smartphones to content streaming. Samsung's premium smartphones rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, a partnership recently extended to include AI-powered PCs. Meanwhile, Meta sources chips from Samsung and has previously worked with the company on virtual reality headsets and foldable phones.

With Lee's US visit concluding soon, all eyes will be on Samsung to see how these high-stakes tech talks translate into concrete partnerships and strategic shifts in the months ahead.