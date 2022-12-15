Samsung flagships in Flip, Fold and Galaxy series selling with discount of up to Rs 25,000; check all deals

Samsung has announced significant discounts on its foldable flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in time for the holiday season. The Galaxy Z Fold4, which is priced at Rs 1,54,999, will be available at Rs 1,46,999, inclusive of Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus during the holiday season. Additionally, customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold4 can also get their hands on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm, worth Rs 34,999, for and an additional amount of Rs 2,999. Furthermore, consumers can avail an additional 10 per cent cashback across all products using the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip4, which is priced at Rs 89,999, will be available at an effective price of Rs 82,999, inclusive of bank cashback of Rs 7,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7000. Customers who buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 can also purchase the Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm at Rs 2,999.

These offers are applicable on both online and offline platforms, including Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail stores. The holiday offers will be live until December 25, 2022.

In addition to the discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, consumers can also avail benefits on other Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3.

For example, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999, can be bought for Rs 1,02,999 with Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 7,000 upgrade bonus. Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra can also get their hands on the Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm, worth Rs 26,999, for just Rs 2,999.

Similarly, customers can buy the Galaxy S22, which is priced at Rs 72,999, at a discounted price of Rs 54,999, and get the Galaxy Buds2 for just Rs 2,999. The Galaxy S22+, which is priced at Rs 84,999, will be available for Rs 59,999, including bank cashback of Rs 15,000 or Rs 13,000 upgrade bonus, as well as an instant cashback of Rs 10,000.

Customers looking to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 can avail bank cashback of Rs 20,000 and also get the Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm, priced at Rs 26,999, for Rs 2,999. The Galaxy ZFlip3, priced at Rs 84,999, will be available for Rs 59,999, including an instant cashback of Rs 15,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased starting at Rs 39,999, including Rs 3,000 bank cashback, Rs 7,000 instant cashback, and Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus. The Galaxy S20 FE will be available starting at Rs 32,999, including Rs 5,000 instant cashback and Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus.