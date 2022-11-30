Samsung India to hire thousand engineers from IITs, top institutes for R&D units

Samsung India has revealed plans of increasing its hiring process in India. The company is looking to recruit 1,000 engineers for its research and development institutes across India. The company claims that these engineers will be able to join the South Korean tech giant by 2023. The primary goal for the hiring is to work on new-age technologies at its R&D institutes in Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi and at Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and VLSI, information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks. Additionally, the electronics company will hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.

Samsung India head for Human Resources Sameer Wadhawan said, "Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung's R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India's top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people's lives.”

Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU, among others. They have also offered over 400 Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

Samsung is one of the few tech giants that is still hiring talent. The R&D Institutes of the company are responsible for numerous patents filed by the Aouth Korean brand. Patents have been filed in domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera & vision technologies.