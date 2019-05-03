Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 receive major price cut in India; here're the details

Samsung is reducing the prices of three of its Galaxy A-series phones in India. Prices of Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 have been slashed and the new prices are now listed on the company's online store, Amazon India Tata Cliq, Croma, Paytm Mall and other brick-and-mortar stores in the country. Samsung had launched Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 in the month of March. Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched last month in April.

Samsung had launched Galaxy A10 at the price of Rs 8,490. The price of Galaxy A10, as per the new listing was Rs 7,990. The price of Samsung Galaxy A20 has been cut down to Rs 11,490 from Rs 12,490. Lastly, the price of Samsung Galaxy A30 is now Rs 15,490, down from Rs 16,990. The other Galaxy A-series smartphones that have been launched in India are Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70. Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 whereas Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India starts from Rs 19,990.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display panel with full-HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and 32GB as well as 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone also comes with microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy A20 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, which has two high power cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency cores with a clock speed of 1.35GHz. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option, which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Samsung Galaxy A20 runs on Android 9 Pie with the company's One UI on top.

Last but not least, the Galaxy A10 comes with 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen, octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 3,400mAh battery.

Edited By: Udit Verma

