Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to launch in India on June 27 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Galaxy Buds Core, in India on 27 June at 12pm IST. This early release comes ahead of the company's much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled for 9 July, where the earbuds were initially expected to debut.

A dedicated teaser page has gone live on Amazon India, confirming the sale date and suggesting that Samsung may opt for a soft launch of the Galaxy Buds Core ahead of its flagship announcements. The product page, which doesn’t divulge detailed specifications, shows the buds housed in a black charging case and confirms Amazon as one of the retail partners. Samsung India has also teased the launch on social media with the caption, “Let the music move you to the core,” further fuelling speculation about the new device.

Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!

Meanwhile, metadata on Samsung’s official website and push notifications via the Samsung Shop app have also referenced the Galaxy Buds Core by name, leaving little doubt about the imminent launch.

As for specifications, leaks suggest the Galaxy Buds Core may be positioned as a successor to the Galaxy Buds FE from 2023. They are expected to be available in black and white colour options and come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. A touch sensor on each bud is said to allow for gesture-based controls.

Audio performance is likely to be a key focus, with Samsung claiming users will be able to “feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper.” The buds are tipped to support active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature AI-backed functionalities under the Galaxy AI suite. These include Interpreter and Live Translate modes for real-time translation when paired with compatible Galaxy smartphones.

Connectivity-wise, the Buds Core are expected to support Bluetooth 5.4 and include codec support for AAC, SBC, and Samsung’s Scalable codec. There is some discrepancy around the battery specifications, with reports suggesting either a 65mAh or 100mAh capacity per earbud, alongside a 500mAh charging case. Playback time is said to go up to 20 hours on a single charge.

It remains unclear if the Galaxy Buds Core will be released in other markets ahead of the Unpacked event, but further announcements are likely in the coming weeks.