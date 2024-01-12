Samsung Galaxy M14, F14, M04, F04 get a price cut in India; check details here

In a strategic move, Samsung has announced a substantial reduction in prices for four of its budget-friendly devices in the Indian market. The Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, Galaxy M04, and Galaxy F04 are all now available at more affordable rates, sparking speculation about the imminent launch of their successors.

Starting with the Galaxy M14, initially priced at INR 13,490 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the device has witnessed a notable reduction to INR 12,490. Similarly, the 6GB RAM version has seen a price cut of INR 1,000, now available at INR 13,990 compared to its previous INR 14,990.

The Galaxy F14 has experienced a more significant price drop, particularly for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, now priced at INR 11,990, down from the original INR 14,490. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM variant is available at INR 13,490, a substantial decrease from its initial INR 15,990.

For the 4/64GB configurations of both the Galaxy M04 and Galaxy F04, the former, which launched at INR 8,499, is now priced at INR 7,999. Similarly, the Galaxy F04, initially priced at INR 9,499, is also now available at the reduced rate of INR 7,999.

These revised prices are applicable across various retail channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and offline stores across India. However, savvy shoppers may even discover these budget-friendly handsets at further discounted prices during promotions or sales events.