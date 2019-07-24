Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak reveals gesture support for S-Pen, Snapdragon 855

Fresh leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 family of smartphones are coming in everyday as their launch date draws near. It is already clear that Samsung will launch two smartphones with the Note moniker - the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming generation of Galaxy Note devices will come with an improved S-Pen, and even Snapdragon 855 chipset, at least for some markets.

In two tweets tipping the specifications of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, tipster @Onleaks revealed that the S-Pen shipping with these devices will support 'Air Actions' gestures. The feature will allow users to navigate the smartphone's UI without touching the screen.

The tweets claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch screen, whereas the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will have a 6.8-inch one. Both will be Infinity-O AMOLED panels, which means end-to-end screen with a punch hole at the top for the selfie camera. Earlier reports suggest that the display on Galaxy Note 10 will be a 1080p panel, whereas the display on Galaxy Note 10+ will be a 1440p one.

Coming to the cameras, the tweets revealed that the both Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 12MP primary snapper, a 16MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens at the back. The Galaxy Note 10+ will feature the same setup with the addition of a DepthVision ToF sensor. Earlier reports suggest that the cameras on the next-generation Galaxy Note devices will carry on the variable aperture technology from previous Samsung flagships.

The latest leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 devices will be powered by a 7nm Exynos9825 chipset or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The processor will most likely depend on the markets the devices will ship to. However, some reports have claimed that the Snapdragon 855 will be dropped completely from the Galaxy Note 10 line-up. In the memory department, the Galaxy Note 10 series will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with UFS 3.0.

The Galaxy Note 10 will draw power from the 3,600mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery. Both are likely to come with support for 45W fast charging support and a 25W charger. Both devices will have 15W PowerShare to charge other devices wirelessly.

