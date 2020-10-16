Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale in India; check out price, specs and other details

Samsung Galaxy S29 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 FE, is now on sale in India. The phone was launched in the country last week and is available on Samsung's website as well as other retail stores. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999, and is more of a cut down version of the Galaxy S20 flagship.

The phone comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display that makes it look similar to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series. However, Galaxy S20 FE comes in a host of colour options and competes against the likes of the iPhone XR, OnePlus8, and Vivo X50 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications

The Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch screen with resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh, and Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and has a plastic body with a metal frame.

The smartphone has a triple-camera system comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Galaxy S20 FE's camera set up also features a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front as well with an f/2.0 autofocus lens for taking selfies and doing video chats.

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging of 25W but comes with only a 15W wireless charger.

Under the hood, Galaxy S20 FE comes with an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, together with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone also has 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Galaxy S20 FE's connectivity options comprise 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's India price is Rs 49,999 for the lone 5GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in 5 colour options- Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint. The phone can be bought online, as well as on Amazon and Samsung India's online store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Sale offers

Meanwhile, sale offers for Galaxy S20 FE comprise a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount for HDFC customers as well as no-cost EMI option that can be availed for up to nine months.

Samsung is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 exchange discount through its online store. Those who pre-booked Galaxy S20 FE will also start getting deliveries from Friday, October 16.