Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus leaked renders show bigger phones, protruding rear cameras

Samsung is scheduled to launch its next series, the Galaxy S23 series early next year. But the first glimpse of the upcoming flagship series is already out on the internet. The Korean giant has recently launched two new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which are priced at Rs 154,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

As per the renders released by leaksters OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is assumed to be the top model of the upcoming S23 range. Some features in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are reportedly an upgrade of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The 3D CAD-based design renders of Galaxy S23 showed that the smartphone might have a main camera of 200 megapixels, and may also have the traditional yearly chipset update for more performance and power efficiency.

Specs in details

Camera

As per the leaked photos, there's no more camera island at the back. Instead, each camera will be housed in individual protuberation. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra had a very similar feature.

Size

The Galaxy S23+ looks a little bigger than the S22+. The screen size as per renders will be the same 6.6-inch screen, but the phone will measure 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm as compared to 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm. On the other hand, the S23 may keep the 6.1-inch screen size and will measure 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm, which is marginally bigger and wider than the S22 model. Specs should be the same for the S23 as for the S23+, as per a report in GSMArena.

Battery capacity

As per the leaks, the battery capacity is tipped to get a 5 per cent increase. That means S23’s battery will be 3,900 mAh. Galaxy S23+ is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Exynos 2300 chipset. It is likely to have model number SM-S9160.